Munoz (hip) allowed two hits and hit a batter while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Munoz battled hip tightness over the weekend, but he was able to return to action without a trip to the injured list. He was a little wild but kept the score tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning, though the rest of the Mariners' bullpen faltered in the 10th and 11th frames. Munoz is at a 2.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB through 42.2 innings while racking up 12 saves and 13 holds this season.