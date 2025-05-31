Munoz allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two without walking a batter over one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Munoz fell apart in the ninth inning, allowing a two-run home run to Willi Castro and the game-tying RBI single to Trevor Laranch. This was just the third outing where Munoz has been scored on, and it's the first time all year he's surrendered earned runs. The 26-year-old is still at a sterling 1.09 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB while converting 17 of 20 save chances over 24.2 innings.