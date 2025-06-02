Munoz (2-0) picked up the win after blowing a save in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts across one inning.

Munoz entered the game with a 1-0 advantage and struck out the first batter he faced. He walked Kody Clemens and allowed a single to Ty France immediately after, before advancing both runners on a wild pitch to set up Harrison Bader's game-tying sacrifice fly. Thankfully for Munoz, Randy Arozarena walked it off for the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the closer to escape with a victory. Munoz has blown back-to-back save chances, spoiling his previously spotless 0.00 ERA and increasing it to 1.40.