Munoz (1-1) got the win against the Rays on Sunday, firing a scoreless seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout.
Less than 48 hours after a rare meltdown in Friday's loss, Munoz was right back to his usual sharp shelf in Sunday's appearance. The right-hander fired 12 of 16 pitches for strikes, and he's now generated scoreless appearances in 13 of his 14 trips to the mound this season while forging an elite 19:4 K:BB across 13 innings.
