Munoz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Munoz had to be shut down for a bit following a setback with his right shoulder, but he's been throwing without issue of late and is ready to test things out in game action. The Mariners have a June 1-11 road trip and, if all goes well, the fireballing reliever could be back at some point during that trip.
