Munoz tallied the save in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Pirates, striking out one in a clean inning.

The Seattle closer succinctly capped his team's weekend sweep of Pittsburgh with a tidy 14-pitch frame. Munoz has now completed nine consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, over which he's pitched to a 0.82 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 7.1 innings. The flamethrowing right-hander was deservedly named to his second All-Star team Sunday, as he's pitched to a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB over 34 total innings.