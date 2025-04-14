Munoz earned the save Sunday against the Rangers after giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.
Munoz gave up a one-out base hit to Josh Smith and followed that up with back-to-back punch outs to seal the deal. Munoz now sits by himself in second with six saves on the year and has yet to allow a run in eight innings while posting a 12:4 K:BB.
