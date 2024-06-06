Munoz (back) played catch prior to Thursday's game in Oakland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Drayer adds that Munoz was seen giving fist bumps to others afterward, which would seem to indicate things went well. Munoz had to be removed from an appearance on Thursday versus the Athletics, but optimism remains that he can avoid the injured list and could be available to pitch this weekend in Kansas City, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.