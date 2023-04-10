Munoz (shoulder) told reporters Monday that he could start throwing as soon as Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz was placed on the 15-day injured list before Sunday's game with a right deltoid sprain. The right-hander mentioned that he has struggled to bounce back after outings and that this is more precautionary than significant injury. The Mariners will take caution with their best reliever, but it does sound like he'll be back in the late innings for Seattle shortly after he's eligible to come off the injured list.