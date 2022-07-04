Munoz secured his seventh hold in a win over the Athletics on Sunday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.
The right-hander pounded 12 of his 19 pitches in for strikes in what was his seventh straight appearance without allowing an earned run. Munoz is parlaying his elite stuff into plenty of late-inning success, as he's recorded three holds while pitching to a 1.76 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 across the 15.1 innings covering his last 13 trips to the mound.
More News
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Rings up fifth hold Friday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Misses bats Sunday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Continues surge in Wednesday's win•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Hit with loss, blown save Sunday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Strikes out side Sunday•