Munoz secured his seventh hold in a win over the Athletics on Sunday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

The right-hander pounded 12 of his 19 pitches in for strikes in what was his seventh straight appearance without allowing an earned run. Munoz is parlaying his elite stuff into plenty of late-inning success, as he's recorded three holds while pitching to a 1.76 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 across the 15.1 innings covering his last 13 trips to the mound.