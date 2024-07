Munoz earned a save against the Padres on Wednesday, walking two and striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Munoz struck out Jurickson Profar with two outs in the eighth inning and worked around two walks in the ninth to secure his 15th save of the season. The righty has yielded just one earned run over his past 10 appearances and is 15-for-17 in save chances this season. He owns a 1.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB over 37.1 innings.