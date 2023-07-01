Munoz (0-1) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing four earned runs on four hits over one-plus inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Both the Mariners as a whole and Munoz in particular saw their nights take sudden ugly turns after encouraging starts. The normally reliable right-hander cruised through his first frame upon entering in the seventh, preserving a 4-4 tie with a 1-2-3 inning. However, Munoz would go on to play an integral role in Tampa Bay's eight-run eighth, failing to retire any of the four batters he faced while directly surrendering two runs and being charged with two more when runners he'd left on base upon exiting eventually crossed the plate. Prior to Friday, Munoz hadn't given up a run since Sept. 29, his penultimate appearance of 2022. Despite the hiccup, the flamethrowing 24-year-old should continue to enjoy plenty of high-leverage opportunities given his track record.