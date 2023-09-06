Munoz (3-7) took the loss against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on two hits without retiring a batter in the ninth inning.

Called on to preserve a 6-6 tie, Munoz got his frame off on the wrong foot when Elly De La Cruz legged out an infield single and subsequently swiped second base. That put the rookie phenom in position to race home on Christian Encarnacion-Strand's single to right, handing Munoz his seventh loss in quick fashion. The right-hander has had some bumps in the road since taking over the primary closer role following the trade of Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks at the deadline, blowing two of his 11 save opportunities, taking three losses and posting a bloated 1.60 WHIP across the 15 innings he's logged since Aug. 2.