Munoz struck out three batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Royals on Sunday.

Munoz fired 10 of 14 pitches for strikes and forced five whiffs in his dominant appearances. He yielded three hits and two walks over his previous two innings. The 24-year-old has now converted 10 of his 13 save chances while producing a 2.63 ERA and a 53:18 K:BB through 37.2 frames.