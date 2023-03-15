Munoz (foot) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Padres, the team's official site reports.

The flame-throwing right-hander has thrown three successful live batting practice sessions, the most recent unfolding Monday. Munoz underwent foot surgery Oct. 27, but he feels he is starting to approach full health. "I feel pretty good. It's the first time that I faced hitters in a lot of time, so I don't feel as comfortable as I'm supposed to at this point," Munoz said on March 10. "But I am getting there. I am getting the feeling of the ball again and working on my pitches."