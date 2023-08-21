Munoz recorded his 13th hold in a win over the Astros on Sunday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander had notched a save while working around two hits in Friday's series opener, an outing that snapped a three-appearance streak with at least one run allowed for Munoz. He followed it up Sunday with his first clean outing since Aug. 3, which netted his first hold of August. Despite the occasional stumble, Munoz remains an elite source of strikeouts (11.8 K/9) and has done an excellent job keeping the ball in the park, having only allowed one home run across 34.1 innings over 35 appearances.