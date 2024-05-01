Munoz completed a five-out save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Atlanta, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three in the process.

Munoz was forced into the game a bit earlier than expected after Ryne Stanek allowed three base hits to turn things into a 3-1 ballgame. Munoz did allow an inherited runner to score on a throwing error but was dominant otherwise and retired the side in order in the ninth with two strikeouts. Tuesday was the fourth time this season Munoz has pitched more than three outs and it was the third consecutive save he's converted, with all three coming over the last five days. The 25-year-old now owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB in 12 innings thus far.