Munoz picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Angels. He allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Munoz struck out a pair of Angels, reaching 101.9 MPH on his fastball, before Brett Phillips was caught stealing to end the game. The 24-year-old Munoz has delivered three consecutive scoreless appearances after allowing a run in each of his previous three outings. He improves to 13-for-16 in save opportunities this season with a 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 62:21 K:BB across 43.2 innings.