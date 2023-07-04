Munoz (2-1) recorded the win over the Giants on Monday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

A little over 24 hours after recording his first win of the season, Munoz was even sharper while getting seven of his eight pitches in for strikes during a blink-and-you-missed-it-perfect frame. The caliber of Munoz's performances in each of the last two outings further corroborates that his one stumble of the season three appearances ago against the White Sox is a true outlier. In addition to his two victories, Munoz has also rewarded fantasy managers with six holds, a 2.57 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a 13.5 K/9.