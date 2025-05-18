Munoz struck out one and didn't allow a hit or a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Munoz entered with a 2-1 lead and two outs in the eighth inning. Xander Bogaerts stole a base right after Munoz entered, but he prevented a scoring play before pitching a perfect ninth. This was Munoz's first action since his blown save Tuesday versus the Yankees, which was the result of an error. Munoz's has yet to be charged with an earned run while posting a 0.74 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings while earning 14 saves in 16 chances.