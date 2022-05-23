Munoz (1-2) took the loss and was charged with a blown save in an extra-inning defeat at the hands of the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Charged with protecting a just-forged 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning, Munoz ran into immediate trouble by allowing the first four hitters he faced to reach base before yielding a 419-foot game-winning grand slam to Franchy Cordero. The hard-throwing right-hander's rough outing was his first serious stumble of 2022, as he hadn't allowed more than the two earned runs he yielded in his first appearance of the season April 9 until Sunday.