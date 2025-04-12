Munoz picked up the save Friday against the Rangers after giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Jonah Heim singled to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but Munoz was able to get Dustin Harris to strike out and Marcus Semien to ground into a double play to preserve the victory for the Mariners. The hard-throwing right-hander has been a lights-out closer to begin the campaign, having not yielded a run while converting each of his first five save chances to go with 10 punchouts over seven innings. However, Munoz does have a 1.14 WHIP, so his control is something for fantasy managers to monitor.