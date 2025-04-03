Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers, allowing two walks and one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz got off to a shaky start with two straight walks before recovering with a punchout. A Dillon Dingler single loaded the bases, but Munoz managed to close things out with a fielder's choice to home plate before striking out Zach McKinstry. Wednesday was a far more challenging effort than his first two outings, but Munoz has managed to earn three saves on as many opportunities without giving up a run. With the Mariners scheduled for an off-day Thursday, he should be available for the start of the three-game weekend road series against the Giants.