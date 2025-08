Munoz picked up the save Sunday against the Rangers, allowing one walk and no hits with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz walked the first batter he faced Sunday, but he retired the next two batters while the baserunner he walked was caught stealing. Munoz has thrown eight consecutive scoreless innings, racking up four saves during that stretch. He's one of five relievers with at least 25 saves this season.