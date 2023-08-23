Munoz notched his eighth save in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, recording the final out of the game on a strikeout.

Despite its brevity, Munoz's save opportunity was anything but easy considering it involved retiring the dangerous Luis Robert with a man aboard. The right-hander got the job done on just four pitches, putting the prodigious slugger away swinging on a 97 mph sinker to convert his second straight save chance and generate his third consecutive scoreless appearance. Munoz appears to be settling into the primary closer role, although the ninth-inning job in Seattle isn't as centered on one pitcher as it is on other clubs around baseball.