Munoz allowed a run but hung on to notch his eighth save of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson made things interesting with a two-out, solo home run, but Munoz quickly bounced back in setting down Adley Rutschman swinging to end it. Henderson's long ball represents the only run Munoz has allowed over his last 10 appearances, and he boasts a 15:1 K:BB over 12 innings during that span.