Munoz walked two and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Munoz walked two of the first three batters he faced and also uncorked a wild pitch before settling down to secure the save. He's given up two runs over seven innings in July while converting four of his five save chances this month. After going over two months without allowing an earned run to begin the year, Munoz has been more human since May 30, allowing eight runs (six earned) over 14.1 innings with a 21:9 K:BB in that span. He's 22-for-28 in save chances with a 1.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB through 38 innings on the year.