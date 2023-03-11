Munoz (ankle) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports reports.
Munoz will throw one more live batting practice session before making an appearance in a Cactus League contest. The right-hander underwent foot surgery in the offseason, and the team is being conservative to make sure there's no setback. Munoz was dominant in 2022, and while he may not see the bulk of save opportunities, he's the rare reliever who can be relevant in fantasy because of his ability to miss bats.