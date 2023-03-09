Munoz (foot) is expected to need 1-2 more live batting practice sessions before appearing in a Cactus League game, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said that the team is "slow-playing" Munoz following offseason foot surgery, but the flame-throwing reliever is "looking good" and "feels great." Munoz will be in the mix for saves again this season alongside Paul Sewald. He has the potential to be a lockdown closer if given the job, but his manager has a track record of not settling on one guy.