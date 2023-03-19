Munoz (foot) pitched in a B game against the Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex's back fields Thursday as planned, but he's yet to make his Cactus League debut.

Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports Munoz threw 18 pitches and had his fastball sitting at 97-98 mph during his outing against San Diego. However, Munoz also conceded he has some adjustments to make, noting he was "thinking too much about the pitch clock", which caused him to rush his delivery a bit. Most important, there were no reported setbacks with Munoz's surgically repaired ankle, and his next opportunity to make his official Cactus League debut comes Sunday in split-squad action against either the Rangers or White Sox.