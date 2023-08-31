Munoz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the A's.

The right-hander needed 14 pitches (nine strikes) to knife through the bottom of the Oakland lineup, topping out at 99.6 mph with his fastball. Munoz's first month as Seattle's main closer wraps up with a 1.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 14 innings, but just as he would occasionally sub in for Paul Sewald, Matt Brash could still get the call every now and then in the ninth no matter how well Munoz is pitching.