Munoz pitched a perfect ninth inning on his way to a save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Munoz was called upon to protect the team's two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, throwing seven of his eight pitches for strikes while setting down the side in order. The right-hander has now pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing two walks and no hits, while striking out five batters and notching two saves over five appearances this postseason.