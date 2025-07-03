Munoz picked up the save Wednesday against Kansas City, striking out one during a perfect ninth inning.

With the Mariners ahead by just one run, Munoz shut the door on the Royals emphatically, retiring Freddy Fermin, Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India in order. It was a much-needed bounce-back outing for the 26-year-old, who had allowed an unearned run in each of his last two appearances. Munoz has converted 19 of his 24 save opportunities this season and owns a 1.13 ERA over 32 innings.