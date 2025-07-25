Munoz allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 23rd save of the season in Thursday's 4-2 win against the Angels. He struck out one.

In addition to a walk and a single, a dropped-third strike on a strikeout helped Anaheim to load the bases on Munoz, though he was able to escape the jam unscathed. The right-hander has been unscored upon in his past four appearances, but it's worth noting that he's walked four batters during that stretch. Despite blowing six saves this year, Munoz has been one of the most dominant closers in MLB with a 1.38 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB over 39 innings.