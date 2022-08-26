Munoz did not allow a baserunner and struck out three across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Thursday against the Guardians.

Munoz entered the game in the eighth inning with the tying run on base, but he struck out Jose Ramirez to end the threat. He then worked through the final frame with minimal difficulty to pick up his third save of the season. It was Munoz's first save since Aug. 2, and since then Erik Swanson has collected one save and Paul Sewald three. Though Munoz doesn't appear to be in line to serve as the regular closer, he has an excellent 2.47 ERA and 82:13 K:BB across 51 innings on the season.