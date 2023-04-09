Munoz was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Mariners on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's not known yet why Munoz is heading to the injured list. The Mariners have recalled Justin Topa in a corresponding move. Paul Sewald should see the bulk of the save chances for the Mariners while Munoz is out.
