Munoz (shoulder) played catch prior to Friday's game against the Rockies and felt no pain or discomfort, the team's official site reports.
The fireballing reliever continues to enjoy a smooth stint on the injured list, helping corroborate an earlier MRI that suggested his strain was minor. Munoz will continue to do some light throwing while on the injured list but appears to be a strong candidate to be activated when first eligible.
More News
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Could start throwing this week•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Registers save versus Guardians•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Stellar in Cactus League debut•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: No Cactus League debut yet•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Pitching in B game Thursday•