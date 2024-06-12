Munoz had an MRI and bone scan on his back come back clean, but he received an injection Tuesday to address the lingering soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander last pitched Sunday in Kansas City and has made just two appearances in June while battling through the back issue. Munoz hasn't officially been declared unavailable, but the Mariners may try to stay away from him for another day or two as he recovers.