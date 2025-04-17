Munoz earned the save Wednesday against the Reds after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz was called in for the ninth frame to protect a two-run lead, and he needed 19 pitches (of which 13 were strikes) to close things out. It was Munoz's seventh save of the season, which leads the American League and is second-most in the majors behind Robert Suarez (eight). Munoz has converted on all of his save opportunities this season and has not yielded a run in nine innings of working, striking out 12 batters over that span.