Munoz picked up the save during Friday's 4-1 win over the Royals, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

With Drew Steckenrider and Diego Castillo struggling of late and Paul Sewald on the Covid-19 IL, Manager Scott Servais turned to the 23-year-old Munoz for Friday's save and he delivered. Despite permitting two baserunners, Munoz was never in any real danger and has shown significant strikeout upside with 11 in six innings this season. Despite limited big-league experience --23.2 innings over the last three seasons --Munoz is logging meaningful innings and is a reliever to keep an eye on if he receives more save chances.