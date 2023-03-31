Munoz picked up the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Guardians. He allowed two hits and no walks or strikeouts in a scoreless frame.

Paul Sewald handled a scoreless top of the eighth inning with the game tied and 6-7-8 in Cleveland's order due up. After the Guardians scored three times in the bottom of the frame they turned things over to Munoz, who pitched around a single and a double. It was a rare outing without a strikeout for Munoz -- he had just 14 of those last season among 64 appearances -- but his velocity was fine as he maxed out at 100.6 mph. The Mariners figure to give both Munoz and Sewald save opportunities, but if one of them stakes claim to the closer job, it's probably Munoz.