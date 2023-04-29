Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Saturday that Munoz (shoulder) is still finishing up his throwing program at the team's spring training complex, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz did not embark on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend as had been the hope, but Hollander says that should happen "fairly soon." He threw two days ago without issue and has not suffered any sort of setback in his recovery from a deltoid strain. It sounds like Seattle is just practicing a little caution with the hard-throwing reliever and that he remains on track to return sometime in early-to-mid May.