Munoz (shoulder) will throw off a mound Tuesday and will begin a rehab assignment soon, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
No word yet on when exactly his assignment will begin or how long it will last, but Munoz certainly seems to be trending in the right direction. The 24-year-old reliever is eligible to return from the IL on Sunday.
