Munoz (shoulder) underwent a PRP shot last week, and he won't be ready to go out on a rehab assignment until the end of the month, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz underwent an MRI after not feeling right after his last bullpen session, and the results revealed minor inflammation in his right shoulder. What was originally announced as a minor injury that could only require the right-hander to miss the minimum 15 days has now seen him miss over a month, and it'll be at least another three weeks before he's able to return to the Seattle bullpen. Paul Sewald will continue to see the majority of save chances for Seattle while Munoz recovers.