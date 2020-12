Munoz (elbow) is throwing off a mound and could join the Mariners' bullpen by June, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery in March, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. While he won't be ready to debut with his new team by Opening Day, the Mariners hope that he'll be able to return by June as long as he doesn't face any setbacks.