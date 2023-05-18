Munoz (shoulder) has resumed throwing on flat ground following a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this month, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Munoz was given the shot after experiencing a setback with his right shoulder. He's expected to know within the next couple days whether he can progress to throwing off a mound and eventually go out on a rehab assignment. Things are trending in the right direction but the Mariners will go slowly with their prized reliever.