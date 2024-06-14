Munoz (back) picked up the loss in the Mariners' extra-inning defeat against the White Sox, allowing an unearned run in the 10th inning.

Munoz allowed a walk and a hit, with the go-ahead unearned run scoring on a fielder's choice scoring the automatic runner. The good news was that Munoz didn't allow much in the way of hard contact and generated three swings-and-misses among his 17 pitches, 11 of which were strikes.