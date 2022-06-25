Munoz secured his fifth hold in a win over the Angels on Friday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The fireballing Munoz was dominant except for the one free pass he issued, ringing up at least three strikeouts for the fourth consecutive appearance. Munoz has increasingly developed into a trusted higher-leverage option for manager Scott Servais, as he's carrying a 2.03 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 12.8 K/9 across the 13.1 innings covering his last 12 appearances.