Munoz blew the save Tuesday against the Yankees after allowing one unearned run in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It was the second blown save of the year by Munoz, whose run allowed went unearned due to a throwing error by Dylan Moore as he tried to throw a runner out at home plate. As a result, Munoz is still without an earned run on his ledger in 2025, and he also sports a 0.79 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 19 innings. Despite Tuesday's blown save, Munoz still leads the American League with 13 saves this season as Seattle's clear-cut closer.