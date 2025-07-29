Munoz notched a save against the Athletics on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Munoz allowed a single to the first batter he faced in the ninth frame, but that baserunner was quickly wiped out when the next hitter grounded into a double play. Munoz then finished things off with a punchout to record his 24th save of the campaign. The All-Star closer has held the opponent without an earned run in 15 of his past 16 outings and is down to a superb 1.32 ERA on the season. Among AL closers, only Carlos Estevez (27) and Josh Hader (27) have more saves than Munoz so far this year.